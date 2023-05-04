To the Editor:

It would seem as though we have won the battle to keep our college libraries safe, but have we really? This issue is to be revisited in three years, while in the interim the libraries will be streamlined. We have not forgotten that a mere three years ago we were fighting against Jeb Spaulding’s plan to close the campuses of these colleges.

