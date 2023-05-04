While we completely understand that changes need to be made to keep the university financially viable, we take umbrage with the way the administration has gone about making those changes. Bottom-up changes are seldom successful and are generally more harmful to those they seek to help.
Why are we not looking at the administration? If you do the research, two of the country’s largest and most successful universities — University of Michigan and the University of California — do not have separate chancellor’s offices like we do. The University of Michigan does not have a chancellor at all. It uses a rotating system of professors who take on day-to-day administrative duties. What an incredible way to save money, be more efficient and stay more informed about what is truly needed for the academic community. Surely if a university the size of Michigan’s can do this, our small Vermont University can as well.
Our university has 44 employees in the chancellor’s office. Are they all so essential that none of these administrative positions can be eliminated to save even a portion of the funds we have been tasked with? Is there no possibility of rehousing any of these offices in any of the empty spaces on the campuses to save money and give new life to our schools? Why are we not involving our towns where these campuses are located to help find solutions? We are so quick to threaten the very livelihoods and communities of those surrounding these campuses without even hearing their voices.
We have so many intelligent and talented individuals on these campuses, which is why we recruited them in the first place, and that doesn’t even take into account the incredible wealth of brilliant and capable people in surrounding areas that could offer so much if consulted. They are eager and willing to help find solutions.
In Vermont, we work together, especially in tough times. These colleges are a home away from home. Let us help, we have so much to offer. You would be surprised how much easier things can be when you work with us instead of against us.
Gov. Phil Scott, you are not blameless in this. As governor and the one in charge of appointing at least part of the board of trustees, you too bear responsibility for this debacle. In your refusal to micromanage, you deserted those you swore to serve when you were elected. Rest assured that my vote and those who have watched your actions throughout this will reflect their feelings about your abandonment come November 2024. I will be active in using my voice as a registered voter to see to it that this issue is not forgotten at election time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.