To the Editor:
According to the latest Pew polls, over 40 percent of Vermonters and Americans now identify as independent, while the share who identify as Democrats or Republicans has fallen to around 30 percent or lower.
Because independents are often portrayed as more open-minded and less dogmatic in their political views, in a nation whose founders feared factional politics, the value of political independence is also an attractive one to many Americans.
In the 2017-2018 session, Vermont had the largest number of independents serving in a state Legislature in the United States.
Has anyone recently asked any of our more independent politicians in Vermont what they think of Liam Madden, an independent candidate for Congress? Bernie Sanders, who is labeled as an independent in Congress has been silent. David Zuckerman, although he has been called a progressive, and is now a Democrat, shares many innovative ideas with Madden on how to save our democracy.
It would be interesting to find out what our most famous and independent politicians in the state think about the possibility of Madden following in the steps of Sanders.
Offie Wortham
Johnson
Wortham is the assistant director of the Liam Madden for Congress campaign.
