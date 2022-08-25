To the Editor:
Before elections, I educate myself on Vermont party platforms to make informed decisions. I discovered that the Vermont Republican Party platform has taken a sharp right turn to align itself with the more conservative elements of the national GOP.
Several items stood out to me as being more Trumpian than traditional Vermont, rock-ribbed, common-sense Republican. Consider the following statements.
• “Respect for the individual rights of all people regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, ability, religion, socioeconomic status, political affiliation or vaccination status.” This does not include gender and sexual identities, and takes a stance against the science of vaccines.
• “We value the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death.” This is clearly anti-abortion even in instances of rape, ectopic pregnancy or danger to the mother. It is also anti-choice for Vermont’s Death with Dignity law.
• “The right of health care providers to not violate their consciences or best medical judgement in regard to elective medical procedures and treatments.” This is in lockstep with recent religious reasoning for denying health care services for abortion and miscarriage care, gender changes and denying prescriptions at pharmacies.
• “Expanding parental choice for K-12 students through vouchers, tax credits and other means.” This gives public tax dollars for private secular or religious schools that discriminate against students and staff.
“Requiring curricula to be transparent and readily accessible to parents and the community at large.” While seemingly innocuous in tone, this is a gateway for banning certain curriculum materials that the “Party” deems inappropriate. See Florida and Texas for examples.
• “Vermont Republicans believe in one nation under God.” The Declaration of Independence says we are “endowed by our Creator” which could be Allah, Odin, Athena, a flying purple people eater or just energy. Vermont’s Constitution only mentions God in the section on freedom of worship, and as a choice when taking an oath. “One nation under God” automatically discriminates against any other religions, or belief and non-belief systems.
As someone who has voted for various Republicans, Democrats and Progressives throughout my adult life, I mourn the loss of the Vermont Republican Party I knew and could trust.
Please educate yourselves before you vote: vtgop.org/platform.
Expect your candidates to answer your questions, not be vague.
Jennifer Bartlau
Cambridge
