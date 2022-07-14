To the Editor:
Military personnel in the U.S. write a check to defend this country up to and including their lives. Many of them serve for 20 and 30 years. Most are career military, and many have served in at least one theater of war and been recognized with a Purple Heart or other decorations for gallantry in action.
When they choose to retire, they choose a state of their choice. Most of these service men and women seek out employment in their state and continue to use the critical skills acquired in the military. Their skills improve the state’s economy, education and communities where they live.
Some bring critical medical, scientific and law enforcement skills with them to their neighborhoods.
The Vermont government cannot wait to tax these service members’ small retirement funds to help finance their socialistic indoctrination campaign and other divisive ideological programs. This state fosters hate and divisiveness like none other. Vermont is led by some of the most Stalin-like senators and representatives to be found anywhere in these United States.
Furthermore, the only persons to fear the death penalty in this state are the unborn children, led by executioners Bernie Sanders, Peter Welch, Patrick Leahy and Phil Scott, and others.
Arthur Quinn
Hardwick
