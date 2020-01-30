To the Editor:

I read your article Jan. 23 about the state/federal funding mechanism for completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The article explained the enthusiasm in the towns across northern Vermont, the benefits hoped for, and the enjoyment it will bring to its users, both locals and tourists.

I would add great big words of praise and thanks to Cindy Locke, executive director of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers, and the VAST organization for managing the construction of the sections that have been completed to date. They were done on time, on budget and within the conditions imposed by both state and federal governments.

VAST is the organization charged with the operation of the Vermont statewide snowmobile trail system. It is neither a construction company nor a construction management company. Yet, thanks to Cindy’s organizational skills, fund management, fundraising, dedication and diligence, she saw that the project sections were completed to the great benefit of the citizens of the state of Vermont.

All who use the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail will enjoy the fruits of her labor for years to come.

Leighton Detora

Stowe

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.