To the Editor:
I read your article Jan. 23 about the state/federal funding mechanism for completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The article explained the enthusiasm in the towns across northern Vermont, the benefits hoped for, and the enjoyment it will bring to its users, both locals and tourists.
I would add great big words of praise and thanks to Cindy Locke, executive director of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers, and the VAST organization for managing the construction of the sections that have been completed to date. They were done on time, on budget and within the conditions imposed by both state and federal governments.
VAST is the organization charged with the operation of the Vermont statewide snowmobile trail system. It is neither a construction company nor a construction management company. Yet, thanks to Cindy’s organizational skills, fund management, fundraising, dedication and diligence, she saw that the project sections were completed to the great benefit of the citizens of the state of Vermont.
All who use the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail will enjoy the fruits of her labor for years to come.
Leighton Detora
Stowe