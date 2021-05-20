To the Editor:
In response to some of the assertions made in “Disarray plagues Varnum Library in Jeff,” (News & Citizen, May 13, 2021) I’d like to share my May 8 social media post responding to the statement of the Varnum Memorial Library board of directors:
As a Varnum employee, I appreciate that the Varnum board faces difficult challenges in overseeing our library. As a past member of other local boards, I know all too well that you often don’t hear from community members unless they’re unhappy with your decisions and actions; you rarely hear from the public with thanks for the good work that you do.
I hope the board will let us know which public statements made by staff members the board is referring to, regarding our lack of knowledge of “all of the details of what has transpired.” I appreciate that the board is bound by and respects state and federal laws that prevent them from publicly discussing personnel matters.
I hope that the board and our community appreciate that the library staff is bound by an adherence to professionalism and ethics that prevents us from publicly discussing management matters. Trying to maintain the difficult balance between professionalism and transparency to our community, I just have this to say in regard to the departures of our former director, our former youth librarian and our longest-serving volunteer: They all felt that they had no other option but to resign from their positions at the Varnum.
Regarding “Town funds being used to support programs in other towns,” I’ve asked my current and former colleagues about this, but the only program we can think of that might fall into this category is when our youth librarian would spend 15-20 minutes per week, during one of her shifts at the Varnum, to read a picture book online to her son’s first-grade class in Morrisville.
Our director had approved this, in support of promoting literacy in our county. The board learned about this from our youth librarian’s monthly report to the board, and the board then said that they didn’t approve of her doing this on the Varnum’s time. It’s fair to wonder why she didn’t do this on her own personal time, but it can be difficult for a single mother with three jobs to find the time in her schedule to spend time with her child’s class.
Having our youth librarian read to children, even children in a different town, from our library seemed like a win-win situation, especially as she made the videos available on our Facebook page for local children to enjoy too. Some of these videos of Cari Varner’s readings include wonderful books such as “The Little Green Hen” and “Julian Is A Mermaid,” and are still available for viewing on the Varnum’s Facebook page.
Patty Genadio
Jeffersonville
