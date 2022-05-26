To the Editor:
On Thursday, May 19, I was treated to a dance recital. I’ll call it the Varnum HomeCard Shuffle. It goes like this.
Step 1: Initiate board discussion on possibly reinstating the HomeCard program now.
Step 2: Immediately call for more data so that a fully informed decision can be made. (Of course, more data is a pipe dream because HomeCard usage data simply does not exist, a fact I heard the board chair again acknowledge for the third time last night.
Step 3: This is where it really gets interesting. Move to table the discussion and attach to this motion an onerous condition to be met before any HomeCard discussion can resume in the future, a masterful example of bait and switch, to say the least.
The onerous condition: Before the HomeCard can be discussed again, a collection effort must be mounted to recover at least $7,000 of the $8,000 of the Varnum’s own lost collection due to patrons’ failure to return books. Now, let’s assume for a quick calculation that the average cost of a lost book is $25. Dividing that into $7,000 equals 280 books. Yikes!
Further, assuming that each guilty patron took out, let’s say, two non-returned books, that gives us 140 potential patrons with overdue books. So, some lucky staffer or volunteer is going to begin “dialing for dollars” or writing letters to chase these folks for the books or a check? It was commented on during the meeting that many patrons have left town or changed local addresses and phone numbers. So, just how will this massive collection effort happen? Who’s the lucky person to be saddled with it? Over what timeframe and with what milestones of progress?
Taxpayers and responsible Varnum patrons, we were had last night. This collection effort is as likely to succeed in a reasonable timeframe as the chance that Tom Brady returns to the Patriots to win another Super Bowl for New England.
The sad truth is with openness and foresight by the board back in early spring this six-week melodrama need never have happened. The HomeCard could have been left intact while they tackled their many other higher priority issues needing correction. But they fell prey to unsubstantiated and undocumented fear of a huge financial exposure for unreturned HomeCard books, based on the Varnum financial loss, launching a knee-jerk reaction for which we taxpayers and responsible patrons now pay the price.
(The HomeCard program allows library patrons to use their hometown card to check out materials at participating libraries.)
Sadder bottom line: Participation by the Varnum in HomeCard is effectively dead. But your Varnum board can proudly proclaim that we were heard. They acted and the HomeCard will live again — in some future century.
If you are as PO’d as I am about this final development, I suggest you think of some way to express your opinion to the board. Please don’t mount an insurrection or storm the Varnum. Maybe just cutting up your beloved Varnum card into tiny pieces and mailing them to the library would suffice, Varnum Memorial Library, PO Box 198, Jeffersonville VT 05464. Peace.
Gary Chicoine
Cambridge
