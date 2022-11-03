To the Editor:
The Lamb of God has been displaced by the Lion of Mar-a-Lago, the god of love replaced by the god of retribution.
The Christian nationalists needed a hired gun. Jesus was far too meek and humble.
Remember, he refused to call down his legion of angels to ward off the Roman cohort at Gethsemane. In John 7:53-8:11, when the pharisees brought the adulterous woman to the temple, he advised them to do an examination of conscience before considering stoning her to death. The woman was saved.
Jesus traveled around Galilee feeding the poor, curing the sick and ministering to the disconsolate.
While the god of retribution, the lord and savior of the Christian right, Donald Trump, tried to end the Affordable Care Act, curtail the expansion Medicaid to health-insurance-deprived states, and slash federal food stamps to 700,000 unemployed workers.
When Christ descended the cross, he had nothing to lay claim to but a bloody loincloth and a weeping mother at his feet. The god of Mar-A-Lago now sets at his command post in his sumptuously supplied garden of Eden issuing directives and focusing his anger on his enemies while his fringe-element henchmen threaten the lives of those who have crossed him.
Trump is an idea, a psychological position, 60 years in the making, a payback for the progressive liberal ideas that have established themselves. He has taught his followers how to insult and belittle the opposition, flaunting their anger with elan. These are very, very angry people who have been let loose. They worship the golden calf and their “ends justify the means,” which is why facts mean nothing to them.
But those who are really profiting, by riding on the backs of this movement, are the conservative cliques, coalitions and the sons and daughters of Citizens United.
They care nothing for moral values, only raw power.
Wayne Twombly
Morristown
