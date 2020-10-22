To the Editor:
This has been quite a year, where nothing is simple or normal. It is great when we find something we can depend on.
Dave Yacavone is one person we can depend on. He knows his constituents and what our community needs. He advocates for those who have little power in making policy, as he has worked with those populations for years.
Plus, he’s a nice guy who is available and willing to help. Use your vote wisely. Vote for Dave Yacavone for state representative.
Mary Brandt
Morrisville
