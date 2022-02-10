To the Editor:
Almost every day we ignite fossil fuel to power our cars and trucks. The resulting combustion emits gases into the atmosphere as we go about our lives. We don’t think twice about it. There is a problem, however, with this seemingly innocuous action. The cumulative effect of countless daily trips across the globe is having an impact on the planet.
Transportation is Vermont’s largest greenhouse gas emitter and a focus of the state’s climate action plan. Getting vehicles that run on power that’s not fossil fuel-based — like most of Vermont’s electricity — into the hands of Vermonters is an action plan strategy. This means expanding the state’s purchase incentive programs to help low- and moderate-income Vermonters trade in their gas guzzler for an electric vehicle.
Electric vehicles are most often charged at home via a 110- or 240-KW outlet. The vehicle fueling and maintenance costs are less, and fuel dollars stay in state, going to the local utility and not a multi-national fossil fuel conglomerate. Some Vermonters, however, don’t have a garage or driveway for charging or rent their homes and need public charging on city streets, at work and accessible from highway corridors.
Another way to reduce emissions is to drive less. Impossible many say in rural places and a decision that’s up to the individual not the government. That’s correct, but government helps support transportation alternatives like transit service, build sidewalks, make roads safe for bikes and pedestrians and provide the infrastructure so that our cities and small towns are attractive places, absorb future growth and provide an alternative to car dependent rural sprawl.
For some it’s a choice to live far away from daily needs and use up time driving with the understanding that choice has costs to your daily life, pocketbook and the planet.
Right now, the House Committee on Transportation is debating H.552, the Transportation Innovation Act. It implements what the climate action plan says is required to reduce the state’s transportation carbon footprint — get electric vehicles into the hands of Vermonters, especially those who would benefit most from the energy cost savings, provide more and better public charging and support programs, such as expanded transit and grants to municipalities to plan and build vibrant downtowns and village centers.
Tell your state elected officials to support this bill. It’s something you can do right now to start transforming transportation in Vermont.
Gina Campoli
Craftsbury Common
