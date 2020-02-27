To the Editor:
Noting that the Tracy Wrend Chowder & Marching Society — with the exception of Stowe board members Tiffany Donza and Erica Loomis, who opposed the renewal of Wrend’s contract as the school superintendent — has once again let residents of the Lamoille South school district down, one wonders what it is going to take to enlighten the other board members to hire a more knowledgeable and demonstrated leader while we still have schools that actually provide at least something approaching a meaningful education.
As one fellow Elmore resident who attended Peoples Academy when Wrend herself was a student there stated to me not long ago, it was hard to believe that a PA graduate could do so much to tear the school apart. Given the tone of the comments from such a large number of district residents at the recent board meeting in Stowe, it is also indicative of the arrogance of the five current board members who voted to renew Wrend’s contract, especially at a cost to the district of just under $150,000 per year.
There remain, however, two avenues of approach to cure the Wrend problem and turn our schools around before it is too late. One is to vote against any incumbent member of the school board who voted to extend Wrend’s contract. In this year, that would require Stowe residents not to elect Norman Williams, a Wrend supporter, to a full term, he having been recently chosen to fill a vacancy. Since Morrisville’s Karen Cleary is not seeking re-election, this would also require Morrisville voters to find a write-in candidate known to not be another Wrend supporter, since no one filed nomination papers in time to be included on the ballot.
The second way to demonstrate displeasure with the board’s renewal of Wrend’s contract is to vote to defeat the school budget as long as it takes to give the board the message. Given the complaints I’ve heard from others about the large increase in the cost of the new transportation contract and Wrend’s grandiose plans for an addition to PA with a new auditorium and such in a period of declining enrollment, it would seem there is plenty of justification to vote against the school district budget as presented in addition to voting against any current board member seeking re-election who voted to renew Wrend’s contract.
It is time to give the school board a louder message until they learn to listen and hear it.
Donald B. Valentine
Elmore