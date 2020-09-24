Train
To the Editor:

It has been reported

in the news outlets,

all around our small state

that President Trump

has shown his face.

 

They showed a picture

of what looked like the man on a train

as it pulled into the station,

all draped out with our

American flag.

 

Were the pictures real?

No, said the President,

it is fake news again.

It is just a kid

with a big fat head.

 

Is the President telling the truth?

It is really hard to tell,

as he stretches the truth

almost every day.

 

He says he stands

for Law and Order,

but if he did,

would he not show

his tax records

as the courts have asked?

 

But, yes, it is doubtful

that the man came to Vermont

for he just cannot

figure us out.

 

As we very much like

our Republican Governor Scott,

and yet we also like our

Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie,

just because they both truly care.

 

So, no, it is doubtful

that we will see a sighting

of the President here.

 

But in the picture

it sure looked like him,

a spoiled kid with a big swollen head.

By the way I believe in many Republican ideals. I strongly believe in people needing to be responsible for their successes and failures.

I am voting for our Republican governor. I just can’t abide having a president of our nation who acts like a spoiled kid with a big swollen head.

Peter Ingvoldstad

Jeffersonville

