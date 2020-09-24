To the Editor:
It has been reported
in the news outlets,
all around our small state
that President Trump
has shown his face.
They showed a picture
of what looked like the man on a train
as it pulled into the station,
all draped out with our
American flag.
Were the pictures real?
No, said the President,
it is fake news again.
It is just a kid
with a big fat head.
Is the President telling the truth?
It is really hard to tell,
as he stretches the truth
almost every day.
He says he stands
for Law and Order,
but if he did,
would he not show
his tax records
as the courts have asked?
But, yes, it is doubtful
that the man came to Vermont
for he just cannot
figure us out.
As we very much like
our Republican Governor Scott,
and yet we also like our
Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie,
just because they both truly care.
So, no, it is doubtful
that we will see a sighting
of the President here.
But in the picture
it sure looked like him,
a spoiled kid with a big swollen head.
By the way I believe in many Republican ideals. I strongly believe in people needing to be responsible for their successes and failures.
I am voting for our Republican governor. I just can’t abide having a president of our nation who acts like a spoiled kid with a big swollen head.
Peter Ingvoldstad
Jeffersonville
