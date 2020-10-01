To the Editor:
Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, is a sociopath whose policies yield psychopathic results. As sociologist Ryan Murphy of Southern Methodist University puts it, there is a “constellation of disinhibition, boldness, and meanness,” that describes psychopathy. He also states, “that psychopaths are likely to be effective in the political sphere.” Derek Robinson of Politico writes that psychopaths possess “a particular collection of antisocial traits, including a powerful sense of spite and an inability to consider the welfare of others.” Employing these criteria, I believe that in Trump we have our man. His modus operandi: eliminate health care anywhere you can.
In 2018, Trump began his assault on the Affordable Care Act by cutting the open enrollment time in half, at the same time reducing public promotional funds by 90 percent and cutting funding for navigators by 40 percent. 400,000 fewer people signed up in 2018 than in 2017. Though many more were expected, this is still a lot of people without insurance.
In December 2018, a U.S. District Court judge in Texas ruled on a case brought by a consortium of Republican attorneys general intent on cancelling the ACA. His decision stated that the ACA was completely unconstitutional made so by the zero-dollar penalty now assessed an individual for not purchasing ACA insurance.
On June 25, the Trump administration forsook its constitutional duty announcing that its solicitor general would not defend the ACA in the Supreme Court action but would in fact sign on as a plaintiff in the suit. Should they win this suit, it potentially would deprive 23 million people of health insurance. Some conservative estimates say there would be an increase of one death for every 1,000 who transition from being insured to uninsured status, approximately 23,000 people.
In September 2018, the Trump Administration issued warnings on new rules for legal immigrants who access public benefits such as Section 8 housing, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid, saying that doing so would jeopardize their eligibility to get a green card. This sent thousands of legal immigrants heading for the exits. It is estimated that 20 percent of this group dropped their enrollment in Women, Infants and Children, SNAP and Medicaid.
The final public charge rules were enacted on March 3, exactly one month after Super Bowl LIV when the U.S. treasury was notified to shell out $3.4 million for a different public charge, the Super Bowl party.
Wayne Twombly
Morrisville
