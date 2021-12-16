To the Editor:
December is here and these less sun-filled days can be a bit complicated when it comes to physical and mental health. Many people love the change in seasons, along with the holidays. But colder months can be challenging for a lot of people, too.
I personally try to keep my grumblings to a minimum, so I do not negatively impact my little ones’ pure excitement over the first snowfall. I know the only thing that comes after the first snowfall is the second one, then the third, and then it will keep coming for months.
One thing I have learned during the past 18 months is how important it is to take control of our own mental health, especially this time of year. Effective self-care strategies to get through the colder months can make all the difference in how well you feel as the winter months wear on.
Whether you manage seasonal depression, holiday-related stress and anxiety or just get weary of the icy snow and slush, self-care is key to any effective strategy for making the most of the cold-weather months, which can present you with a unique set of stressors.
“Our bodies respond to cold weather by tensing up,” says clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner. “It’s harder to relax when you are holding your body tightly, bracing against the wind and running from place to place trying to seek shelter. So, it’s important to be extra good to yourself and to create more opportunities to relax your body and mind.”
I completely understand that self-care can seem like a luxury with everything we are going through right now, but in order to take care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. A 2006 study in the British Journal of Health Psychology shows it’s nonnegotiable when it comes to upping your stress resilience, regulating your moods and taking care of your mental health.
So, choose a few new self-care strategies. We are all different and unique, so check with your family, friends and colleagues with some ideas if you have not discovered what works best for you. If you have discovered the best ways of upping your stress resilience and regulating your mood, be proactive by giving yourself the time.
Josh Smith
Executive director
Green Mountain Support Services
Morristown
