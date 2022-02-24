To the Editor:
It is really irritating when the same tired old untruths are trotted out to defend a position. (“Vermont’s hunting traditions deserve respect,” Feb. 10, 2022)
Vermonters who wish to see an end to almost all trapping are not anti-hunting and are not trying to “force out hunters.”
They respect the Vermont tradition of hunting upland birds with dogs, hunting deer, rabbits, ducks and turkeys to put food on the table. Frankly, saying that Vermonters who oppose leghold and body gripping traps liken hunters to white supremacists or serial killers is hogwash. Where in heck did that come from? Never heard or read that anywhere. Culture war dog whistle?
Vermonters want to see trapping go away because there is no such thing as humane trapping or quick kill traps. It causes unacceptable pain and suffering for what? It is not the way to manage populations, and predators do not need to be managed in any event. It is not justifiable on so many levels, from what one can get for the fur to the revenue expended by Vermont Fish & Wildlife to deal with the tiny minority of people who trap.
Many of my friends hunt, and many of those friends are opposed to leghold and body gripping traps. I believe that hunting with skill, care and respect for your prey actually has more integrity than buying meat from factory farms, slaughterhouses and cattle cars.
But more and more people are recognizing that leghold and body gripping traps cause unjustifiable harm. They are outlawed in over 100 countries and eight states. One of those states is Colorado, where hunting continues to be a vibrant tradition.
There is an innate human impulse to reduce unnecessary harm. It is why many Vermonters — hunters and non-hunters — oppose these traps. It is why these traps will eventually be illegal.
Opposing trapping is not anti-hunting, so please stop with what is, at best, a disingenuous statement.
Jane Hoffman
Greensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.