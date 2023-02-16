To the Editor:

In response to Bruce Baroffio’s letter in News and Citizen, I would note that each year steel-jaw leghold and body-gripping “quick kill” traps all injure, maim and kill thousands of fur bearing animals, not to mention the owls, eagles, dogs and cats that are collateral damage. (“Trapping expert outlines best practices,” Feb. 2, 2023)

