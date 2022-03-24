To the Editor:
I would like to respond to two opinion pieces in the March 10, 2022, edition of the News and Citizen. (“To trapping lobbyist: The people have spoken,” Dan Galdenzi; and “Don’t cloak cruel hunting practices in science,” Brenna Galdenzi)
How do you propose to control the population of bears and coyotes? Have you been in the woods in the past five years to see what has happened to the deer, rabbits and birds?
In the next three to five years, you won’t find a whitetail deer in Island Pond and the Northeast Kingdom. As a lifetime Vermonter and a longtime deer hunter, I have witnessed the results of the savage attacks on our deer population and it’s not pretty.
Likewise, I have witnessed a dramatic decrease in the rabbit and bird population as well. So again, my question: How do you propose to control the predatory population?
Robert Twombly
St. George
