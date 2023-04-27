To the Editor:

As many of you might have heard, Green Mountain Support Services has undergone leadership changes and is in a moment of transition. Part of this transition is rebuilding the board of directors, the governing body of the organization. Having a strong board is critical for the success of the organizational transition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.