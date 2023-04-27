As the chair of the board, I’m asking for support. We need new board members. We need people who are passionate about supporting fellow community members living with developmental disabilities and brain injuries. We need people excited to ask good questions and provide guidance at this critical moment in our history. We need people who don’t want to see Green Mountain Support Services fail or no longer be able to provide services.
If you are a family member of someone living with developmental disabilities, we would love to have you on the board.
What do you do as a member? You actively listen to staff and coalition of advisors. You ask questions and provide input and guidance based on your lived experience and knowledge. You participate in monthly meetings, respond to weekly emails and step into a community leadership position.
We provide board training, nonprofit leadership opportunities and networking with other nonprofits in Lamoille County. These skills and knowledge can be used in other professional settings. You also get the satisfaction of knowing you are supporting an important organization and your community.
So please consider finding out more about being on the Green Mountain Support Services board. We welcome questions and expressed interest at board@gmssi.org.
