To the Editor:
A recent article on your website detailed the public health and environmental ramifications of littered cigarette butts and their resulting contribution to microplastics pollution.
While I appreciate the points raised and wholeheartedly agree that plastic pollution should first and foremost be the responsibility of the corporations producing plastic waste, one issue that greatly affects our environment and our bodies must be responded to quickly.
As is stated in the article, “More than 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are dumped into the environment globally, each year, and the microplastic remnants can make their way into our communities, our food and ultimately our own bodies.”
I find that to be alarming and disturbing and believe it is our duty as a community to act immediately. Holding Big Tobacco accountable for the pollution caused by its product will not be easy. Any such effort will be fought by tobacco corporations with the immense resources at their disposal.
I believe that something must be done now, at the community level, to help mitigate this issue. In my opinion, the easiest way to do so would be for municipalities to fund green-up day style programs where cigarette butts are collected and removed from our environment where they can be disposed of safely.
Zayda Kellogg
Morristown
