To the Editor:
The zoning changes that planning director Todd Thomas and the Morristown Selectboard are putting forward will hurt many, many homeowners and taxpayers. It should be of great concern to all citizens.
I fully understand the housing shortage, but kicking people out of their homes is not the answer.
Thomas and the selectboard need to look at the entire picture and the infrastructure they are creating. Making people homeless to help the homeless in not the answer.
Scott J. Thompson
Morristown
