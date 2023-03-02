For many of the residents of Morristown, voting this year has taken on a greater sense of urgency than usual. So many changes and issues over the past couple of years have caused a good deal of stress and it seems that many voters feel a need to get it right when they vote this time.
Morristown has, before our eyes, become a town with increasingly complex issues as it has grown and, as Sabataso points out, “with this growth comes a need for more expertise.” It would be nice to continue to exist as is, but I have come to believe, watching the transformation that has occurred recently, that we may well have reached the point where more expertise is needed and that it would be prudent to explore transitioning to a town manager form of government which would enable us to take advantage of the extra level of expertise that form of government provides.
If, after exploring the town manager form of government we decide not to make the change, so be it, but at this point it would seem to be inappropriate not to take a good, hard look at what that change would provide the residents of Morristown.
Simply put, we have nothing to lose by taking an honest look at what the change would mean for our future.
