To the Editor:
As of Town Meeting Day 2023, Cambridge, Morristown and Greensboro have joined Woodbury, Wolcott, Stowe, Johnson, Hyde Park and Craftsbury in supporting Salvation Farms’ important work to help local farms feed local folks.
To the Editor:
These towns strengthen the backbone of Salvation Farms in its efforts to bolster and sustain the local food system. In 2022, Salvation Farms gathered a variety of 51 different crop types that were not harvested or were harvested but had no market from 47 different farms. Totaling nearly 250,000 servings, the crops it gathered were distributed to more than 50 community-based, charitable food programs across the Lamoille Valley and into the Northeast Kingdom.
Theresa Wood
Executive director
Salvation Farms
