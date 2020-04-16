To the Editor:

While reading randomly, the time now available, I ran across this astonishingly appropriate thought from Henry Thoreau (“Walden,” Chapter 5, Solitude). It much calms the effect of our current social isolation. (Bear with the 19th-century voice.)

“I never found the companion that was as companionable as solitude. We are for the most part more lonely when we go abroad among men than when we stay in our chambers. A man thinking or working is always alone, let him be where he will.”

Nancy Tibbott Twitty

Stowe

