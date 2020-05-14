To the Editor:

A couple of weeks ago, you printed a letter quoting Henry David Thoreau on the value of solitude. I would like also to quote Thoreau, this time on the value of our small Vermont colleges.

“New England can hire all the wise men (and women) in the world to come and teach her, and board them round the while, and not be provincial at all. ... If it is necessary, omit one bridge over the river, go round a little there, and throw one arch at least over the darker gulf of ignorance which surrounds us.” 

Jerrie Nash

Greensboro

