To the Editor:
As we’ve all sadly come to realize in present-day society, experience in your job, especially politics, is a liability. We all know too that inexperience causes lost progress, poor quality and mistakes. Look no further then the embarrassment in the White House for the most glaring example. But here in Vermont I believe we still have some semblance of community, decency and integrity left.
I recently had the opportunity to attend a small event in Stowe where Tim Ashe was the guest speaker. Ashe is the president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate and he is running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat.
Ashe’s mentor was Bernie Sanders. He worked directly for him and they spent countless hours together. Whatever you think of Bernie, he is a good and decent man. No one can take that away from him. The one thing I always thought Bernie lacked was the tactical skills to execute on his ambitious vision.
But from a great mentor always rises a protege. Ashe is the younger, milder, pragmatic, egoless modern-day version of Bernie. As I sat and listened to his life story and his genuine and earnest ambition to make Vermont what it once was and can be again, I was moved.
He explained how people move here to be part of something bigger then themselves. He told us about his father’s 40-year career in Vermont as a probation officer and how that has shaped his views on criminal justice reforms. He broke down the societal impacts of poverty and how it affects all of us, either directly or indirectly.
He's done the hard work, behind the scenes, without the fanfare and nightly news headlines. He’s put in the long hours to understand the complexity of issues facing our communities and formulated a vision to fix it. Heck, as far as I can tell, his only problem is that he happens to be a white male — and in today’s society, that has become a liability all to itself.
Join me and vote Tim Ashe for lieutenant governor in the Aug. 11 primary.
Dan Galdenzi
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.