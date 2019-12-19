To the Editor:
Recently, the Vermont news media reported a story that exposed Vermont residential care and assisted living facilities and the many citations received for failures to maintain adequate staffing, make background checks, and report abuse or neglect.
Of the 133 state-licensed assisted living and residential care homes, entrusted with more than 3,000 elderly or disabled residents, eight facilities were reported to be deficient-free.
I am proud to say The Manor is one of those eight facilities. But we are saddened by the reported events regarding deficient practice in Vermont residential care and assisted living facilities.
The challenges that we face in our efforts to maintain compliance are not easily managed, especially with the growing acuity of the population that we serve and the competition for a skilled workforce, when the workforce shortage is a state and national crisis.
To combat these challenges, we carefully manage the level of acuity of the patients that we serve and provide an organizational culture that is in balance with our mission, vision and values.
It is not possible to prevent incidents 100 percent of the time — we are not infallible — but we do our best every day to deliver quality and practice excellence and integrity in all that we do.
Lynn Smith
Administrator and executive director
The Manor, Morrisville