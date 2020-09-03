To the Editor:
I know this letter will make some folks heads explode, but I see a problem that will have real life consequences. In one word, guns.
I know Vermont is a big gun state and so be it. However, the combination of President Trump, National Rifle Association and gun manufacturers spells out a vision of paranoia that will worsen our already out-of-control gun mania.
Fear, coupled with hate, is producing people like the young white man in Kenosha, Wis., 17 years old and armed with an AR-15, who shot three people, killing two. Why did he do it? It’s obvious that he listened to the right-wing paranoia machine and thought he was doing something worthwhile.
No other modern Western country comes even close to the United States in gun deaths. We export guns. We sell guns to anyone with a pulse. Over the last four years, fear mongering against immigrants, Muslims and Black Lives Matter is producing what I fear is a generation of psychopaths who can easily obtain military-style weapons.
To be honest, I do not fear immigrants, Muslims or members of the Black Lives Matter movement. I fear white men with guns.
I served in the military and was issued a sidearm and an M16. I received training on both. How do you expect a 17-year-old to know how to handle an AR-15 without training? That 17-year-old more than likely followed Trump’s fear mongering and the entire Republican party’s propaganda. Combine that with right-wing media and we are headed for more gun violence.
Guns and the fear of the “other” seems to be taking over as the new pandemic. If we cannot get people to follow simple health guidelines, like wearing masks, how can we bring folks together and bring our country back to be a place of which we can be proud.
I am truly embarrassed about what our country has become. Our government seems to be only about pleasing Trump, ignoring the majority, ignoring COVID-19, ignoring the disparity in economics, ignoring blatant police brutality, and now ignoring the rise of white supremacy.
No wonder our place in the world has dropped where folks feel sorry for us. While the late-night comics make fun of Trump, it really isn’t funny anymore.
The four-letter word, guns, is now the coming storm.
Richard Carrell
Morrisville
(0) comments
