To the Editor:
The town of Johnson would like to thank everyone who helped during the flooding Friday, Nov. 1.
All of our public works crews were out making roads passable and residents safe. Our fire department volunteers were champions, rescuing residents from a fire and securing a loose propane tank before more damage could be done.
And we want to thank individuals. We had so many people volunteering to help the families displaced by fire, letting us know when trees came down or water was rising, saving homes and private businesses.
Our community owes a great debt to itself. Thank you all for everything you did to save our town.
Brian Story
Johnson town administrator