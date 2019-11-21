To the Editor:

The town of Johnson would like to thank everyone who helped during the flooding Friday, Nov. 1.

All of our public works crews were out making roads passable and residents safe. Our fire department volunteers were champions, rescuing residents from a fire and securing a loose propane tank before more damage could be done.

And we want to thank individuals. We had so many people volunteering to help the families displaced by fire, letting us know when trees came down or water was rising, saving homes and private businesses.

Our community owes a great debt to itself. Thank you all for everything you did to save our town.

Brian Story

Johnson town administrator

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.