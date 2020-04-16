To the Editor:
To all of those who are currently out of work due to the virus shutdowns and are looking for ways to help out your neighbors: Why not consider helping the essential businesses in your area, not just shopping local but by working at them during this time?
Several business are looking for help at this time and their hours might be reduced, over what is being regulated, or they may even have to close if they do not have enough employees to keep them open.
Here is a short list of the ones I know about: Dollar Tree, Big Lots, Kinney’s, Aubuchon Hardware, the grocery stores and I am sure others. So, don’t just support the restaurants and others that are either closed or limited in what they can provide locally, but also help to keep our essential businesses open by not just buying items there, but also working there so we will have what we need available.
So I suggest if you complain about not being able to work because of this, well, I don’t want to hear it when I know there are some jobs still available. It might not be what you’re trained in or want to do but it is something, and it is also supporting your local business and community in another way.
I also want to thank all the workers in all the essential jobs for doing what you do; it is appreciated — the kitchen staff at the hospitals and nursing homes, the housekeepers/janitors everywhere, the retail workers (all the way from the cashiers to the stockers and managers of the stores), the people at the schools providing lunches and breakfast for our kids, the hotels that are providing rooms for at-risk homeless, our town and state workers who are trying to keep our state running, and anyone else who is not regularly mentioned in the news media.
Thank you for being here to keep our community together. God bless.
LeeAnne Godin
Morrisville