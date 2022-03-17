To the Editor:
Thank you to voters in Elmore, Morrisville, Hyde Park, Stowe, Cambridge, Eden, Johnson and Wolcott who voted in favor of appropriating town funds to Lamoille Housing Partnership on Town Meeting Day.
The partnership reinvests town appropriated funds into high quality community development projects that preserve housing affordability and build vibrant communities in Lamoille County and Hardwick. The impact of this important funding provides safe, affordable homes for more than 450 adults and children, in projects such as Jeffersonville Senior Apartments, School Street Apartments in Johnson, Village Center apartments in Morrisville, and more.
We couldn’t do this vital work without the help of our communities.
Kerrie Lohr
Public relations manager
Lamoille Housing Partnership
Morristown
