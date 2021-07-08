To the Editor:
Thank you for reporting on the likely increase in housing insecurity in our state as we begin to emerge from the pandemic. As we drop our masks and re-engage with family and friends, you remind us of the unregulated housing market soaring beyond the reach of low- and middle-income families in Vermont. (“As pandemic wanes, homeless people face uncertainty,” June 24, 2021)
We need a robust and abundant affordable housing program. That will require generous government support.
A step in that direction was reported in the paper. Money from the coronavirus relief and economic security act has allowed the Evergreen Manor Mobile Home Park in Hardwick to add houses specifically designated for individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness. I applaud this effort and I look forward to seeing more reporting on this.
Margaret de Rivera
Hardwick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.