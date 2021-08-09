To the Editor:
Thank you to everyone who celebrated Lamoille Housing Partnership's 30th anniversary with a generous gift to our housing opportunity fund.
Thank you to the Lamoille Area Board of Realtors for choosing Lamoille Housing Partnership as their Home Safe Home event beneficiary, and for a very successful event. Thank you to the Stowe Area Association for thoughtfully encouraging members to donate to area nonprofits such as ours, in lieu of annual meeting admission.
Finally, thank you to Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and her team for their time and conversations during her recover stronger tour,
Together we can build an inclusive, equitable and vibrant Lamoille valley where everyone, regardless of income, can lead a thriving, healthy and dignified life. That starts with a safe, stable and affordable home. Thank you for helping us lay the groundwork that reduces barriers to housing, and permanently ends housing insecurity and homelessness in Lamoille valley communities.
Kerrie Lohr
Lamoille Housing Partnership
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.