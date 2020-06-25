To the Editor:
The Lamoille South school board wants to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in preparing and executing our schools’ end-of-year celebrations: students, parents, faculty, staff, administration and the whole community.
It is fitting that this truly unprecedented year was punctuated by such meaningful and unforgettable celebrations.
The senior class of 2020 faced enormous challenges. We commend them for working through their new reality with resiliency, determination and grace. It has been amazing to see their focus and resolve hold strong in the face of these difficult and uncertain times. We couldn’t be prouder of our seniors, and we are grateful that they could receive a unique and special send-off.
Such unique graduations would never have come together without the efforts of the community and the hard work of our students, their families, teachers, principals and central office leaders. All of us at Lamoille South are incredibly grateful for the community’s support and for the hard work of the entire team.
It is an honor and a privilege to be part of Lamoille South Unified Union and to be part of a team that comes together to lift up our children, our schools and our community.
Lamoille South school board
Erica Loomis, Stephanie Craig, Norm Williams, Penny Jones, Tiffany Donza, Dick Shanley and David Bickford
