To the Editor:
A headline on the front page a couple weeks ago, “Prop 5 enshrines abortion in state constitution” (Oct. 7, 2021), sounds a little stupid to me. To Dr. Felicia Kornbluh, Rep. Ann Pugh and others who feel that ending a life by abortion should be a part of the Vermont Constitution, I would suggest they look at article six of the U.S. Constitution that clearly states it is supreme law of the land and goes on to say that the U.S. Supreme Court has the final say.
I am thankful we have judges on the court now with enough common sense to understand if life didn’t begin at conception there would be no birth.
Roland Greene
Craftsbury
