To the Editor:
For almost 89 years I’ve been a loyal devoted Republican, until Trump. Bob Stannard’s guest perspective last week really hit the jackpot. (“Republicans are trying to steal our democracy,” Aug. 19, 2021)
However, you didn’t suggest how to get back to Bob Stafford’s and Jim Jefford’s Republican style. How did we get so silent and complacent?
Are there enough of us to form a third “non-Trump” Republican-style party?
Please continue to write and inspire us to overcome the many restrictions facing us, and how to get there.
Dottie Rogers
Craftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.