To the Editor:
I’m part of a group that floats the Lamoille River from Elmore Pond Road to the Oxbow in Morrisville every Cinco de Mayo. For the last several years, we’ve talked about cleaning up that stretch. It’s not that the river is a disaster, but why let it deteriorate?
After viewing a YouTube about the great Pacific garbage patch and how garbage from small rivers and streams contribute to the problem, I thought we should act.
I got a grant from the Lamoille County Solid Waste District for $500 to cover the cost of disposal of our “finds.” I invited a select group of Cinco floaters and masochists — we’ve done that float in the snow — to join in and Aug. 7 was the day. The river was divided into sections based on road access and volunteers.
Teams took sections between 1 and 1.4 miles long. The water was low. How long would it take, I asked innocently — or foolishly. Perhaps a half an hour, maybe two hours at most. Wrong.
Trash Team 4, not Seal team, was at it for four hours. Turns out that tires don’t readily surrender themselves from their homes in the mud. The four teams removed 35 tires in 4.6 miles, including some old ones with gangster whitewalls. Other notable finds, a bumper, a mattress, upholstery from a bench-style car seat and a gas tank. Really? Who throws a gas tank in the river?
In a category of its own are Bud Light cans. There are a few other brands represented, but by far Bud Light was the winner, or loser depending on how you see it. Anheuser-Bush fans, please go the extra mile and return your cans for deposit.
Sarah Lillibridge helped with the grant, Erin and Patrick Murray of Mountain View Campground fame provided river access, and Kurt Klein and the Wolcott Litter Committee helped with disposal.
Taking a bigger picture view of this project, the Lamoille River is relatively short. Is it about 85 miles long. There are, all along its banks, towns and people who care about it. If each interested party took one day in the summer, at low water, and went for a stroll — now that’s the understatement of the year — we could improve and maintain the river in a near pristine state. Just saying.
Kudos to the trash teams: Greg, Roberta, Olin, Anne-Marie, Everett, Nathan, Pat, Geralyn, Stacey, Norris, Michelle, Peter and Rebecca. It was hard, dirty work but well worth it. I would love to say that we are finished but you know that’s not true. We have one more section to do and a boat that needs to be extricated, and a tractor tire, and … well, you get the picture.
Andy Duff
Wolcott
