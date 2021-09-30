To the Editor:
This is a letter of deep gratitude to all educators in Lamoille County and beyond for their tireless work through the pandemic that has now touched three school years. It is especially important now that those who work in our schools hear that their community supports them.
Teaching is a stressful occupation during the best of times. Educators need to make hundreds of quick decisions each day, from how to teach a particular concept to how to support a student in crisis and how to find time to collaborate with their colleagues — or even just how to find time to go to the bathroom.
What keeps those who work in education going through this stress is the knowledge that their work does indeed make a difference — that our students, schools and communities are smarter, healthier and more caring because of the hard work.
The pandemic has unbalanced that equation. The hope and care educators hold for their students will always remain, but the stress of the work has multiplied.
The roles and responsibilities of everyone who works in our schools, from bus drivers to classroom teachers and everyone in between, have grown and changed as a result of the pandemic. The work of school nurses has been particularly heavily affected. The weight and responsibility of keeping our students safe and healthy is heavier now than it has ever been, and we all feel it.
The weight does not lift when the busses leave at the end of the day. We continue to work and worry after we return home. And like workers in many other professions, educators carry the concern that we might bring the virus home to our young children or our elderly family members.
The start of this school year has been particularly hard. The quick glimpse of normalcy we saw this summer vanished with the rise of the delta variant, and the predominant message in the media is one of an attack on the reality-based practices that are keeping our students and educators safe.
To our board members: Thank you for supporting universal masking in our schools. You have stayed strong even as a loud minority in our community has assailed science and sound medical advice. We know that you share our hopes for our students and feel the weight of the responsibility for keeping them safe.
Those same hopes and weights are carried by our administrators too. The challenges and work that we see our principals and district leaders take on each day are many and great. We know that there is much more that they do that is invisible to most but demanding and deeply essential. Thank you hardly seems sufficient to express our gratitude for your leadership.
We hope that readers of this letter will take a moment to share in our gratitude for all our educators. We can feel the support in the presence of our students, who very much want to be in school, but it lifts the spirit to hear the support as well. Reach out to your child’s teacher, your former teacher, or your friends and family members who work in our schools and let them know that you appreciate what they do. They will appreciate hearing it now more than ever.
Gail Whitten
Patrick LaClair
Co-presidents, Lamoille North Unified Education Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.