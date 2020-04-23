To the Editor:
I will make this short, because I’m sure many others will be commenting.
All the heartfelt correspondences I have received regarding the possible closure of three Vermont college campuses point to so many reasons why this shouldn’t happen.
Enough folks reached out and were successful in getting the Vermont State Colleges board of trustees to postpone the April 20 vote. However, it looks like that vote will take place on the 27th of this month, which is not enough time for all involved to consider all options. The Legislature is working remotely, which makes it even harder.
Give all involved the time needed to consider a complete and comprehensive plan for all affected in such an uncertain time.
Rep. Mark Higley
Lowell
Rep. Higley also represents Eden, Jay, Troy and Westfield in the Vermont House.