To the Editor:
I was appalled a few years ago when the Varnum Memorial Library ran a $60,000 deficit, but I said nothing publicly. I was aghast when two different boards of trustees resigned in as many years, but I said nothing publicly. I was perplexed when the current board did not take advantage of the expertise and guidance offered by the Vermont Department of Libraries to library boards of trustees, and I emailed the chair of the Varnum Board with my concerns, but again, I said nothing publicly.
Now the Varnum is discontinuing one of its longstanding key services to patrons and dropping out of the HomeCard library system, effective June 1, 2022, and I can remain silent no longer.
The HomeCard system is a consortium of libraries that allows patrons to borrow from any member library using the card they hold from their home library. When the system began, over 30 years ago, the Varnum was the only member library outside of Chittenden County. Now the HomeCard system has 27 member libraries — soon to be 26 — across four (soon to be three) counties. If you work in Richmond, or Grand Isle, you can stop by the library in that town, select the materials you want, and borrow them using your card from our home library. There’s no need to wait for interlibrary loan packages to arrive. That is the system the Varnum Memorial Library is leaving.
I am outraged and communicated my feelings with the president of the board of trustees, who referred me to the librarian, who described this as “a difficult situation,” but gave no sense of the reasoning. It wasn’t done because of patron feedback, because patrons were not asked if they used the service in pre-COVID-19 days, or if they intended to return to its use now that life is more normal.
A library is a public service. That one would shrink services — offer fewer options to the public — at a time when the world has finally opened up again and it is possible once more to use the HomeCard widely, this makes no sense at all.
I have been a staunch supporter of the Varnum in the past. I volunteered as cataloger and storytime provider. I served on the Crescendo Club and did a brief stint as president. My husband and I donated to support the library’s new floors. All that is at an end. I will no longer be a patron nor a donor. I am leaving the Varnum. I will find a new library home, one dedicated to expanding services to meet patron needs.
Katherine Quimby Johnson
Cambridge
Editor’s note: Johnson is a weekly contributor to the News and Citizen through her Cambridge community column.
