To the Editor:
Town meeting is right around the corner and Eden will be electing a new town clerk and treasurer from the floor as one of the first orders of business.
I am going to nominate and support Melissa Whitcomb of Eden to fill both positions. Whitcomb was hired as the new assistant town clerk and treasurer in late October and has hit the ground running.
There have been many changes in the office personnel over a relatively short period of time, between retirement, leaving for other employment and the very sad loss of Candy Vear, our town clerk of 26 years. I cannot emphasize strongly enough that the circumstances have been challenging. With so many varied tasks to familiarize oneself with and complete with accuracy, electing a new town clerk and treasurer who is already up to speed on many of the jobs at hand is essential. I have very much enjoyed working with Whitcomb these past four-plus months and look forward to continuing in a supportive role as needed.
Tracey Morin, appointed interim town clerk and treasurer until town meeting, will also continue to support Whitcomb to ensure that the business of the town of Eden runs smoothly and efficiently.
Please attend town meeting on March 7 at the Eden Central School starting at 9 a.m. and vote for Melissa Whitcomb for Eden’s town clerk and treasurer.
Leslie White
Eden
