To the Editor:
My fellow Wheelock voters and I have a wonderful opportunity in November’s general election to join all the voters in our district (Orleans/Caledonia 1) in support of Katherine Sims to represent us in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Sims has already proven herself to be a knowledgeable, creative and energetic advocate for the Northeast Kingdom among Vermont’s non-profits that focus on the social, economic and environmental issues facing our rural communities. She not only talks the talk, but walks the walk with an open mind, dedication and tireless work ethic.
In my community work in Wheelock, I have benefited from how well she listens to our concerns and how strategically she works to connect our residents with the information they need and the people who can help them.
Without a doubt Sims will work just as hard on legislative initiatives to rebuild our economy, modernize our infrastructure (universal broadband), and ensure the NEK continues to be a safe, beautiful and welcoming community for families and businesses to thrive.
I know with a seat in the people’s house Sims will be our clear voice in policy debates and for the allocation of resources as we rebuild our communities from the shocks of the Covid pandemic. She will bring her deep knowledge and appreciation of our communities’ challenges and strengths to the task that lies ahead.
I hope you will join me in support of Katherine Sims as our representative in Montpelier.
Eileen Boland
South Wheelock
