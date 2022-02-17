To the Editor:
I’m asking everyone to vote for Gary Nolan for another three years on the Morristown Selectboard. Nolan is a down-to-earth guy who knows the minds and hearts of Vermonters and for many years has worked hard to do right by them.
We don’t need more selectboard members who place political ideology above real-life consequences for residents. We need more people like Nolan who have the wisdom to look beyond the feel-good narratives and see the long-term effects of their decisions.
He has my full confidence and my vote.
Shannara Johnson
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.