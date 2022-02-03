To the Editor:
The Morristown Conservation Commission encourages the Lamoille County community to participate in an exciting conservation project that straddles the border of Stowe and Morristown. Stowe Land Trust is working to conserve the 210-acre Ricketson Farm.
In addition to protecting an agricultural resource and environmentally sensitive area, conserving this property will preserve the scenic beauty along Route 100 between the two towns. This property arguably has the most impressive vista views of Mt. Mansfield and the Sterling Mountain Range for local resident and visitors alike. Let’s protect Vermont’s rural character and charm. That is why people visit Vermont.
In addition to its scenic and agricultural value the Ricketson Farm buffers a unique and ecologically sensitive area. Twenty-five acres of the Ricketson Farm in Morristown border Molly’s Bog, a northern kettle hole bog, studied and managed by the University of Vermont. Protecting unique habitat in our landscape increases the resilience of species as they face the challenges climate change is predicted to bring.
Stop by the Morristown Town Clerk’s Office and pick up a pledge envelope or visit stowelandtrust.org to pledge your support.
Ron Stancliff
Chair
Morristown Conservation Commission
