To the Editor:
A couple of years ago, like many others, I had never met Molly Gray. Leading up to her run for lieutenant governor, a few lawyer friends of mine, who I consider to be some of the most respected lawyers in Vermont, asked me to support her candidacy.
As time went on, I discovered many of my friends, neighbors and colleagues knew Gray from her years growing up in Newbury and attending Oxbow. They all supported her enthusiastically. The recommendations of friends who worked with her, who grew up with her and who had been her teachers were compelling.
Since then, I have gotten to know Gray and there is no candidate better prepared to represent Vermont in the U.S. Congress. Gray has experience working on Capitol Hill, serving Vermonters in Congressman Peter Welch’s office. Gray worked her way through Vermont Law School waiting tables at Worthy Burger, and when she graduated, she served Vermonters as a law clerk in the federal judiciary and statewide as an assistant attorney general in the Vermont Attorney General’s criminal division.
Among the most important issues confronting Congress in the coming years will be human rights. Reining in corporate surveillance and emerging abuses that are consequences of the digital revolution will require experience and determined leadership. Likewise, refugee resettlement, immigration and the role of human rights in shaping U.S. foreign policy are challenges that demand fresh thinking and a new generation of leadership.
Gray’s experience working in global hotspots like Haiti, Congo and Nigeria leading humanitarian and human rights missions with the International Committee of the Red Cross, and her experience teaching human rights law make her ideally suited to provide the kind of leadership these challenges demand.
David Kelley
Greensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.