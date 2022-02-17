To the Editor:
I have known Don McDowell for well over 25 years and want to share other facts about him with the voting public.
McDowell has been a public-school teacher for 42 years. He currently teaches at the Mt. Mansfield Academy in Stowe.
He was the first landowner in Vermont to give a permanent easement to the Vermont Catamount Trail Association. He has allowed VAST access to his property for years. His property has never been posted.
He is an active member of DUMP (Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity) clean water watch group, is chairman of the Morrisville Food Co-op board.
He participates in skiing, cross country skiing, hiking, motorcycling, boating and gardening.
Vote for Don McDowell for the three-year term on the Morristown Selectboard.
Jim Binginot
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.