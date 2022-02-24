To the Editor:
We would like to publicly thank Don McDowell for stepping up to run for the three-year seat on the Morristown Selectboard.
McDowell will be a great addition to the board, bringing a fresh perspective and a balanced approach to evaluating the complex issues that arise for our town. Through his long career as an educator in both Morristown and Stowe, including many years in leadership roles, McDowell has earned the respect of students, parents, colleagues and administrators. His hard work on volunteer boards, as an athletic coach and for other organizations in the area are also noteworthy, illustrating his strong commitment to public service.
McDowell will get our votes and we encourage you to give him your votes as well.
Will and Sandy Spalding
Morristown
