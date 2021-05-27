To the Editor:
We encourage eligible voters to cast their ballots for Kyle Nuse in the upcoming special election for village trustee in Johnson.
Nuse was raised in Johnson and returned in 2013 to make Johnson village home for her family. She and her husband have been business owners here since 2014, operating the Studio Store and Minema Gallery on Main Street.
Nuse will work to strengthen the economic vitality of Johnson, as well as other priorities that make it a good place to live.
She has extensive experience in serving Johnson in a number of formal and informal capacities, including as a member of the Johnson Selectboard, 2015-21; president of Johnson Works for five years; and current chair of the beautification committee. She is familiar with the demands of public service, as well as the challenges and opportunities facing our community.
Nuse is well qualified to serve as a trustee. Her experience, energy and commitment to the work will serve the village well. Vote for her on June 8.
Peggy R. Williams
Lynda Hill
Johnson
