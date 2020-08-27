To the Editor:
The election is soon and Ron Horton is running for state Senate for Essex/Orleans, Montgomery, Richford and Wolcott.
I support Ron because he has a plan to accomplish great things for the Northeast Kingdom. A plan to fill the hole in Newport, expand public transportation, bring airline and clean energy companies to create jobs and reduce taxes, completely revise the vehicle inspection system, bring broadband to every household.
He is what we need to help businesses, improve education and make the area thrive, while maintaining the integrity and bucolic nature of the Northeast Kingdom.
Check him out and don’t hesitate to ask him questions and/or join his campaign at ronhorton.info.
Lark Shields
Craftsbury
