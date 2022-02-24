To the Editor:
Please endorse Duncan Hastings for the two-year term on the Johnson Selectboard.
As a member of the Johnson Selectboard, the Johnson Planning Commission and as an attorney, I (Douglas Molde ) know Duncan and Duncan’s capabilities well, having worked with him for many years.
Duncan has intimate knowledge of Johnson’s budgets, funds, financial management policies and budget practices, strong knowledge of state and regional programs, and agencies and contacts that can benefit the town. He participated in the Johnson Main Street plan, advanced the procurement of the Sterling Market, and was present and active in the village water and sewer infrastructure replacement and improvements.
Hastings is Johnson’s representative on the Lamoille County Regional Planning Commission and member of its executive committee. He is a board member of the Johnson Historical Society. Experience as measured by accomplishments.
Hastings is highly qualified for the position of selectboard member and will work positively and cooperatively to advance the interests of both Johnson and its citizens in the many areas that collectively make a community.
I hope that you will join us in casting a ballot for Duncan Hastings.
Douglas and Linda Molde
Johnson
