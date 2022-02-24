To the Editor:
Join me in supporting Duncan Hastings for the Johnson Selectboard open two-year position. He has the knowledge and the experience attained from serving on numerous boards and as the Johnson town administrator for many years.
Because Hastings has the recognized skills and judgement, he has often been asked to serve at state level boards as well as helping neighboring communities. He will bring all of this to serve Johnson on day one and quickly become a huge asset to the selectboard and to the community as a whole.
Please join me in supporting Duncan Hastings for the Johnson Selectboard.
Eric Osgood
Johnson
